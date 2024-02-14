Jayne Torvill And Christopher Dean Make Major Announcement On 40th Anniversary Of Bolero

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean ITV/Matt Frost/Shutterstock

Ice skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have announced plans to retire on the 40th anniversary of their iconic Bolero performance.

However, before they do that, they’ll be heading out on one last farewell tour.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the pair had returned to Sarajevo, where they first won the Olympic gold in 1984, to commemorate the big anniversary of their historic performance.

To coincide with the anniversary, Torvill and Dean also revealed that they’ll be performing on a 28-date tour of arenas around the UK next year, which will mark their final performances on the ice together.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean performing together in 184 Getty Images via Getty Images

The 2025 tour will mark 50 years since the duo first started skating together.

In a joint statement, the Dancing On Ice judges said: “Following the kind invitation from the Mayor, we are thrilled to be back in Sarajevo 40 years on from that memorable day.

“Returning to the city which provided such a life-changing moment for us is incredibly nostalgic and brings back so many wonderful memories. We’re also feeling very emotional as we announce our 2025 farewell tour: Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance.”

They added: “Whilst we will continue to work together off the ice, this will be the final time we will skate together following our 50-year partnership. But not without celebrating one final time with all of our incredible fans across the UK, who have supported us constantly over many years.

“We promise to put on an amazing live show – and we really hope to see you there!”

Tickets for Torvill and Dean’s 2025 tour are already on sale, with shows scheduled in London, Belfast, Sheffield, Nottingham, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and Liverpool, before the show will come to an end in Glasgow next May.