Tory Chair Who Urged Struggling Brits To 'Get A New Job' Earns £3,500 A Month On Top Of MP Salary

A senior Tory who advised struggling Brits to simply “get a new job” earns £3,500 a month on top of his MP’s salary, HuffPost UK has learned.

Party chairman Jake Berry has provided “strategic corporate advice” to law firm Squire Patton Boggs since September 2020.

According to his register of interests on the parliament website, he devotes 15-20 hours a month to the role.

In return, he receives £42,000 a year, in addition to the £84,144 he earns as MP for Rossendale and Darwen.

Speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge yesterday, Berry said: “People know that when their bills arrive they can either cut their consumption, or they can go out there and get higher salary or higher wages, they can go out there and get that new job.

“That’s the approach the government is taking.

“We are saying: ‘look let’s create growth so households can afford their bills,’ as well as the brilliant work we’re doing on energy bills.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner told HuffPost UK: “It’s alright for Jake Berry, who’s gone out and bagged himself a lucrative extra consultancy job on top of his role as an MP, but he’s living on another planet if he thinks his constituents can just go and do the same.

“If he spent more time understanding the realities facing working people than pocketing tens of thousands from a second job on top of his role as an MP, then perhaps he would spend less time doling out such crass and ignorant lectures.”