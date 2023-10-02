Tory Chaos As Downing Street Forced To Deny HS2 To Manchester Has Been Scrapped

A worker walks outside the HS2 construction site at Euston Station in London. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Downing Street has been forced to deny reports that Rishi Sunak has decided to axe the next leg of HS2.

Sky News and ITV both reported that the planned line between Birmingham and Manchester will not go ahead.

The prime minister and chancellor Jeremy Hunt have repeatedly refused to confirm that the project would be completed, amid concerns over soaring costs.

But ITV political editor Robert Peston said Sunak “has now taken the decision to shelve the Manchester leg”.

Writing on X, he said the billions of pounds saved will be spent on “other transport projects in the north”.

It is thought the PM could announce the decision when he makes his keynote speech to the Tory conference - which is coincidentally taking place in Manchester - on Wednesday.

I am told the PM has now taken the decision to shelve the Manchester leg of HS2. Confirmation, and detail of the re-allocation of funds to other transport projects in the north, will presumably come very soon. https://t.co/6uyamo8A4W — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 2, 2023

But in a statement, a No.10 spokesperson said: “These reports are incorrect. No final decisions have been taken on phase 2 of HS2.

Speculation that HS2 could stop at Birmingham has sparked a furious backlash from business leaders, opposition politicians and senior Tories including Boris Johnson, George Osborne and West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

Speaking at a conference fringe event, Street said: “The link to HS2 is blindingly obvious. If you tell the international investment community you are going to do something, you bloody well have to stick to your word.”

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This fiasco shows the Conservatives are too divided, distracted and incompetent to take our country forward.

“After weeks of chaos and indecision on Europe’s biggest infrastructure project, this conference is showcasing why people can’t afford five more years of the Tories.”

Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: “Rishi Sunak using a conference in Manchester to cancel the northern leg of HS2 would make Liz Truss look like a political genius.