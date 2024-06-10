Tory Election Campaign Hit By Fresh Turmoil As Scottish Leader Quits

Douglas Ross has stunned politics by announcing he is quitting. Ken Jack via Getty Images

The Tory general election campaign has been plunged into fresh chaos after the party’s leader in Scotland announced he is quitting.

In a major shock, Douglas Ross said he would stand down after polling day on July 4.

He has been at the centre of controversy since his surprise decision last week to run for re-election to Westminster, despite the abolition of his Moray constituency.

Ross, who is also a member of the Scottish Parliament, said he would be standing in the new seat of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, taking the place of existing candidate David Duguid, who is currently recovering in hospital from a serious illness.

Allegations also emerged over the weekend about Ross’ parliamentary expenses.

In a statement this morning, he said: “I have served as MP, MSP and leader for over three years now and believed I could continue to do so if re-elected to Westminster, but on reflection, that is not feasible.

“I am committed to fighting and winning the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency. Should I be given the honour to represent the people and communities of this new seat, they should know being their MP would receive my complete focus and attention.

“I will therefore stand down as leader following the election on July 4, once a successor is elected. Should I win the seat, I will also stand down as an MSP to make way for another Scottish Conservative representative in Holyrood.”