Tory Leadership Result: What Happens Next?

UK Parliament via PA Media

Rishi Sunak could be crowned Tory leader and prime minister on Monday, after Boris Johnson dramatically pulled out of the contest.

This is how the day could unfold.

To get onto the ballot, candidates need a minimum of 100 MPs to nominate them before 2pm.

Sunak has already easily crossed this threshold and has won the backing of several Tory big beasts - including Suella Braverman and Michael Gove.

Advertisement

Penny Mordaunt, the only other candidate in the race, was still trying to reach that number this morning and is running out of time.

If she fails, Sunak will be declared party leader and prime minister without a contest.

If Mordaunt does get the numbers, MPs will then decide which of the two candidates they prefer in an “indicative” vote.

If both decide to press on, the contest then goes to the party grassroots.

Tory party members will vote online to decide the outcome with the result due on Friday.

There are many in the party who would like to see an uncontested coronation to avoid a repeat of what happened with Liz Truss, when the party in the country voted for a leader who did not have the backing of MPs.

Mordaunt could find herself under pressure to withdraw if she finishes a long way behind Sunak in the poll of MPs, even though she is popular with the Tory grassroots.

Advertisement