5 Stand-Out Moments From First Tory Leadership TV Debate

The international trade minister said that while she had carried out a consultation of the gender recognition act, she had never been in favour of self-ID.

“I can’t imagine why people are not comprehending what I say and have been regurgitating this issue for weeks and weeks,” she said.

“I’m a woman, I’m a biological woman in every cell in my body,” she said, adding that a man who had transitioned was “not the same as me”.

However, Badenoch, the former equalities minister, said she found her rival’s account difficult to accept.

“When I took over equalities minister in 2020 what was being pushed was self-ID. I don’t understand how that would have changed unless someone else did it. My understanding was the previous minister who had the role had wanted (Mordaunt) self-ID,” she said.

Mordaunt retorted: “That is not correct. This will all be on record.”