Tory Mayoral Candidate Slammed Over Claim Some Jews Are 'Frightened' Of Sadiq Khan

The Tory candidate for London mayor has been accused of “dog whistle politics” after she claimed some Jewish voters are “frightened” of Sadiq Khan.

Susan Hall made her remarks at a Conservative Friends of Israel fringe event at the Tory Party conference in Manchester.

According to the New Statesman, she said: “I live in North London and I know the wealth and joy of the [Jewish] community. But I tell you something else, I know how frightened some of the community is because of the divisive attitudes of Sadiq Khan.

“One of the most important things we can do when I become mayor of London is make it safer for everybody, particularly for our Jewish community, so I will ask for as much help as I can in London because we need to defeat him, particularly for our Jewish community.”

Hall was condemned by the Board of Deputies of British Jews, which said Khan had “treated our community with friendship and respect”.

Throughout his tenure as Mayor,@SadiqKhan has treated our community with friendship & respect.



We hope to co-host the key Mayoral candidates at a 2024 Jewish hustings, where it will be clear that while London Jews may have varying political views, there is no fear present at all https://t.co/m7kWH0D4vb — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) October 2, 2023

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Hall’s comments were “divisive and disgusting”.

He said: “Sadiq Khan has repeatedly stood by London’s Jewish communities in the fight against anti-semitism.