Tory Mayoral Candidate Stays In Election Race Despite Groping Allegation

Daniel Korski has denied claims that he groped a woman in 10 Downing Street.

A Tory candidate to be the next mayor of London is staying in the race despite facing an allegation that he groped a woman in 10 Downing Street.

Daniel Korski said he “categorically denied any wrongdoing” following TV producer Daisy Goodwin’s claim that he touched her breast.

Korski was working as a special adviser (spad) to then prime minister David Cameron at the time of the alleged incident 10 years ago.

Writing in The Times, Goodwin said she had gone to Downing Street to discuss a possible documentary about the trade department.

She said: “When we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast.

“Astonished, I said loudly, ‘Are you really touching my breast?’ The spad sprang away from me and I left.”

In a lengthy statement posted on Twitter this afternoon, Korski said: “I want to take a moment to address the recent allegation that has been levelled against me.

“I understand that this news may have caused concern and I want to assure you I categorically deny any wrong-doing.”

He said the allegation was “baseless” and added: “It is disheartening to find myself connected to this allegation after so many years, but I want to unequivocally state that I categorically deny any claim of inappropriate behaviour.”

Korski said he was “committed to fostering an environment where everybody feels valued, heard and supported”.

“To those who have been affected by any form of misconduct or harassment, let me assure you that I stand firmly against such behaviour,” he said.

“I am committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels valued, heard and supported.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said they would not be carrying out an investigation into the allegation against Korski because no formal complaint had been made.

“The Conservative Party has an established code of conduct and formal processes where complaints can be made in confidence.

“The party considers all complaints made under the code of conduct but does not conduct investigations where the party would not be considered to have primary jurisdiction over another authority.”