Tory Minister Accidentally Says 'When' Not 'If' Labour Win The Next Election

A Conservative minister accidentally let slip it it might be “when” Labour win the election not “if”.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday morning, Maria Caulfield attacked Sadiq Khan’s decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to all of London.

“I think the worry that people have is if that’s what Labour do in London where they are in power, what will they do to the rest of the country when they get into government,” the health minister said.

The interviewer checked: "You said ‘when’ Labour get into government? I assume you mean ‘if’ they get into government?”

Caulfield corrected herself: “Absolutely.”

Appearing on the same programme later this morning, Labour MP Alison McGovern said Caulfield “seems more complacent than me” about a Labour victory.

In areas covered by Ulez, drivers are charged £12.50 per day for cars that do not meet emissions standards.

The scheme is due to be extended beyond central-London to the entire city on August 29.

Khan has announced everyone in London with a car that does not meet the standards can get £2,000 to replace their vehicle.

The policy has been blamed for Labour’s failure to win the Uxbridge by-election last month.