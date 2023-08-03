Death Of The High Street? Wilko Is Close To Collapse, And People Are Struggling To Process

A shopper leaves a branch of Wilko in west London as the chain said it intends to appoint administrators, potentially putting up to 12,000 jobs at the high street retailer at risk. JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Many people were struggling to cope as news broke that Wilko, the discount retailer where you could buy pretty much anything, is on the brink of collapse.

The chain announced on Thursday that administrators had been appointed, putting 12,000 jobs on the line if no buyer can be found, as it struggled to find fresh finance.

Wilko could be one of the first major victims of Britain’s tougher economic climate, after 14 months of consecutive interest rate rises putting the squeeze on household budgets as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Wilko was one of the few general retailers still to have a foothold in town centres, and was renowned for its reliably diverse range of products. It operates from 400 stores across the UK, where it competes with rivals such as B&M.

Only a day earlier, prime minister Rishi Sunak painted a positive picture of the current economic environment, insisting “business is good” when pressed on a radio phone-in about closures.

On social media, the possible end of Wilko was too much for many. Comedian Andy Dawson said “Britain is basically finished now” while others let out the meme version of an anguished scream. Another noted: “How can Wilko be going under when I buy so many bits. Where is the money from my bits going?”

