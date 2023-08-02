Rishi Sunak is shown a 3D printed chess set during a visit to a school in the US in June. POOL via Reuters

Rishi Sunak is set to burnish his nerd credentials further as the prime minister makes a revival in chess in Britain his latest policy goal.

Bloomberg reported Sunak, who is said to be convinced of the mental benefits of chess, will install 100 chess tables in public parks, encourage the game in schools and back the English Chess Federation to the tune of £500,000, marking government backing for the first time.

The announcement will take place at a “ceremony featuring an over-sized set on 10 Downing Street’s lawn”, people “familiar with the matter” said.

It appears to be a companion piece to his plan to make every pupil learn maths until they are 18, and is the latest sign the self-confessed “nerd” – Sunak keeps a Star Wars lightsaber at Downing Street – thinks everyone could benefit from things he enjoys.

On Twitter, the reaction ranged from questioning his priorities given the cost of living crisis, to the gambit being a distraction from his other struggling priorities. Some also suggested it was a sign that his administration is desperately out of ideas – and likened it to something out of The Thick Of It or John Major’s cones hotline.

Real term wages haven't increased since 2005.



The British government provides a public chess board for every 700,000 inhabitants. https://t.co/mo6ddKm4zA — Joxley (@Mr_John_Oxley) August 2, 2023

I did not have "more chess" on my "Rishi Sunak's random distracting-from-disaster policy announcements" bingo card. https://t.co/zMFUMXaulI — Dr Heather Williams MBE (@alrightPET) August 2, 2023

100 chess boards! At last a Brexit benefit! Cos I have all the pieces but no board and happy to travel 50-100 miles to a park in the hope of finding someone to play against. Thanks Richy Sunak! https://t.co/l7Al7HMF4t — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) August 2, 2023

Treasury to cut this back to at most 30 chess boards, and not provide the pieces. Nailed on. https://t.co/9On518Q0x6 — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) August 2, 2023

the country: please, our bills, the price food, our economy, it's very sick



Rishi Sunak: here, eat a chess board https://t.co/KXHaUJVvdp — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 2, 2023

“Don’t worry hungry children, here’s a chess board to play with whilst you starve to death”



Rishi Sunak, August 23 https://t.co/lxwkI8UmPo — Nic Keaney 💀 (@NicKeaney) August 2, 2023

I see Sunak is at it again,this time with chess. https://t.co/ehZacmJb42 — Cat Headley (@Cat_Headley) August 2, 2023

This could be an election winning strategy for @Conservatives. Did boring @GregHands come up with this idea? Watch the opinion polls start shifting now. #GeneralElectionN0W https://t.co/8VCj6CiyQW — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) August 2, 2023

This is like me becoming PM and trying to get everyone to play Football Manager Mobile https://t.co/LTpVJalPt1 — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) August 2, 2023

Halve inflation ❌

Grow the economy ❌

Reduce national debt ❌

Cut NHS waiting lists ❌

Stop the boats ❌



Chess boards ✅ https://t.co/khnUok4h7Z — Zoë Paramour (@ZoeParamour) August 2, 2023

