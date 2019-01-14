Tory Minister Michael Gove To Ban Open Fire Fuels In Bold Clean Air Strategy

Open fire fuels and some log burners will be banned by Environment Secretary Michael Gove as part of an ambitious bid to tackle air pollution.

The minister, who also led on a series of bold measures to cut plastic, will underline the urgent need to cut people’s exposure to particulate matter - considered the most damaging pollutant.

He will set out action to reduce emissions from a variety of sources, including in the home, as he outlines the Government’s Clean Air Strategy on Monday.

It will include plans to legislate to prohibit the sale of the most polluting fuels and ensure only the cleanest stoves are available for sale by 2022.

Stoves and open fires are now the single biggest source of particulate matter emissions, the government says, and sales of wet wood for domestic burning will be restricted.

Sulphur and smoke emission limits will also be applied to all solid fuels and sales of traditional house coal may also be phased out.

Launching the plans, Gove will say: “The evidence is clear. While air quality has improved significantly in recent years, air pollution continues to shorten lives, harm our children and reduce quality of life.

“We must take strong, urgent action. Our ambitious strategy includes new targets, new powers for local government and confirms that our forthcoming Environment Bill will include new primary legislation on air quality.

“While air pollution may conjure images of traffic jams and exhaust fumes, transport is only one part of the story and the new strategy sets out the important role all of us - across all sectors of work and society - can play in reducing emissions and cleaning up our air to protect our health.”

There will also be changes to existing smoke control legislation, as well as new powers for local authorities to take action in high pollution areas.

Ministers predict that the measures will cut the cost of air pollution to society by £1.7 billion every year by 2020, rising to £5.3 billion every year by 2030 - owing to savings from public health benefits.

The UK is the first major economy to adopt goals based on World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, and the UN agency has praised the strategy as “an example for the rest of the world to follow”.

The strategy also contains plans to reduce ammonia emissions from farming, with a requirement for low emissions farming techniques and plans to regulate to minimise pollution from the use of fertilisers.