All Households In England Will Now Have The Same Recycling Bins

All households in England will now follow consistent recycling schemes in an bid by the government to drive up recycling rates and ease of collection.

You might previously have noticed that friends and family might have completely different coloured bins (some collect paper, some won’t do plastic) even if they live in the same town or city as you, but all that is about to change.

A new nationwide scheme will ask everyone to recycle in the same way.

The changes come as part of a wider government overhaul to waste management procedures, which will also see businesses footing the bill for the cost of disposing their waste packaging, and the electronic tracking of waste to stop fly-tipping and illegal movement abroad.

