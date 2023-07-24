Tory Minister Mocked For Saying Next Election Is 'Wide Open' Despite Huge Labour Lead

Andrew Mitchell remains bullish about the Tories' chances. Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

A Tory minister has been mocked on Twitter after claiming the result of the next general election is still “wide open”.

Andrew Mitchell made his comments despite Labour continuing to enjoy a huge opinion poll lead and the Conservatives losing two previously-safe seats in by-elections last week.

Advertisement

He said his party’s narrow victory in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where they saw their 7,000 majority reduced to just 495, showed the next election is still all to play for.

The result plunged Labour into a civil war over London mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which proved deeply unpopular with voters in Boris Johnson’s old seat.

Speaking on Sky News, Mitchell said: “I think it shows that the ULEZ scheme that the Labour mayor had put in place was the wrong scheme. It was the wrong time and it was conducted in the wrong way.

“But I think overall what Uxbridge shows is that those who have written off this government at the next election have done so prematurely and that the next election is wide open.”

Advertisement

#KayBurley - Does the result in Uxbridge point to voters wanting a slowdown in your green message?



Andrew Mitchell - "Uxbridge shows that those who have written off this government, at the next election, have done so prematurely... the next election is wide open." pic.twitter.com/YNC3a5iD1I — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 24, 2023

But his remarks sparked a backlash on Twitter, with many poking fun at his prediction.

Foreign Office Minister Andrew Mitchell makes a very funny joke pic.twitter.com/49vuv1iz8B — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 24, 2023

Thank you Andrew Mitchell, I needed a giggle this morning 😂



In #ToryGaslighting land winning Uxbridge by 470 votes means the general election is wide open & people were wrong to write the tories off 😆#KayBurley #Jokes pic.twitter.com/iNjAXO4Vil — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) July 24, 2023