Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns Quits As Ministerial Aide Over Brexit

Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has quit as a ministerial aide to fight for leaving the customs union via her membership of a powerful Commons committee.

The Morley and Outwood MP resigned from her role as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, on Thursday, saying she wanted to focus on securing the “right kind” of Brexit.

Jenkyns is a member of the influential Brexit Select Committee, led by Labour MP Hilary Benn, but says it is “unbalanced” in favour of Remain supporters.

The MP, who defeated Labour’s Ed Balls to win her seat in 2015, said it had been a “huge honour” to serve as PPS but had decided to stand down to “concentrate more of my time on obtaining the right Brexit for our country and my constituents”.

Although unpaid, PPS roles are often seen as the first rung on the ladder for ambitious MPs vying for ministerial positions.

Jenkyns said: “Standing down as a PPS was a difficult decision for me, but I have decided that this is something that I need to do to be able to fully commit to my other parliamentary duties.

“I have an obligation to my constituents and the 17.4 million people around the country that decided to leave and take back control of our destiny.