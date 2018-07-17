Tory MP Christopher Chope Blocks Plan To Allow Women MPs From Around The World To Sit In Parliament

Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope has blocked a move to allow women MPs from across the world to hold a debate in the House of Commons.
The Tory backbencher, who recently derailed an attempt to crack down on upskirting, opposed the plan late on Monday evening.
Sir Christopher shouted “object” when MPs were asked to approve the following motion last night.
The Motion Sir Christopher Objected To
“That this House welcomes the events organised to celebrate women’s suffrage and to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918; recognises that the Women MPs of the World Conference provides a unique opportunity to gather parliamentarians from across the world to engage in discussions about equal representation and bring about social change; and accordingly resolves that delegates participating in the Women MPs of the World Conference should be allowed to make use of the Chamber of this House on a day in November other than a day on which this House is sitting or a day on which the UK Youth Parliament is making use of the Chamber.”
This year marks 100 years since some women over the age of 30 were first given the right to vote in the UK.
Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said in response: “Christopher (I hate women) Chope has just objected to Women MPs from around world visiting commons and sitting in the chamber on a day we are not here to celebrate 100 yrs of suffrage.
“Once with up-skirting is foolish but twice might lead to accusations of him being a misogynist!”