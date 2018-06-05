Tory MP Heidi Allen Breaks Down As She Speaks Of Her Abortion

Tory MP Heidi Allen broke down with emotion in the Commons on Tuesday as she revealed her “incredibly hard decision” to have an abortion.

The South Cambridgeshire MP spoke out during an emergency debate in Parliament on extending abortion rights to women in Northern Ireland.

Just moments after Allen’s speech, however, DUP MP Sammy Wilson launched an angry tirade about UK abortion laws, saying UK laws saw unborn children “discarded and put in a bin”. He has been branded “disgraceful”.

Allen told MPs her choice was not easy.

“I was ill when I made the incredibly hard decision to have a termination: I was having seizures every day, I wasn’t even able to control my own body, let alone care for a new life,” she said.

Waving his finger at colleagues, Wilson told the Commons he was “not embarrassed” about his pro-life stance.

“This debate has two sides to it,” he said. “Of course it’s got those views of those who wish to control their own bodies but it’s also got, and it’s the side which I think has been lacking in most of the speeches, is: what about the unborn child.”

Wilson, pointing to MPs across the House, including Allen, went on to say: ”We have people today in Northern Ireland who are rearing families, who are contributing to society, who are building their businesses, who are working in our factories, who are sitting in our schools, who otherwise, if we had your legislation that you have here in the rest of the UK would have been discarded and put in a bin before they were even born.”