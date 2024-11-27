Tory Frontbencher Left Red-Faced After Making Trillion-Pound Slip Up On Live TV

Peter Kyle hands the shadow minister for car crash interviews Helen Whately d her arse on a plate on #politicslive#PMQs pic.twitter.com/d7ZKVguau6 — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 27, 2024

A Conservative frontbencher was called out live on air for falsely claiming the Tories left behind a “much lower debt than we inherited”.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately was slapped down by science secretary Peter Kyle over her remark – and reminded just how much the Tories increased the public debt during their 14 years in office.

Whately said: “We handed over to Labour to the new government a growing economy, and low inflation, and much lower debt than we inherited.

“So we had an economy that was in good shape – of course, there are always pressures on the finances, and you have to look at how you’re going to make savings – we set out £12bn of savings in our manifesto.”

BBC Policies Live presenter Jo Corburn tried to cut in but Whately spoke over her: “I feel for Peter, it’s a difficult position you’re in where your chancellor has said clearly that taxes won’t go up again under you guys and then your prime minister at the despatch box has refused to repeat that.

“There’s clearly some disagreement about what the line is there.”

But Kyle refused to let her get away with her remark.

Looking utterly bewildered, he said: “I have to clarify something here.

“There are facts in public debate. You just said that you had lower debt than was handed over 2010 – debt was £800bn in 2010. It was £2.6trn in 2024.”

“We did the hard work...” Whateley replied, but Kyle interrupted: “You were wrong by £2trn?”

She said: “I may have said the wrong word there... on bringing down the deficit, and on the trajectory to bring down debt.”