Conservative MP Triggers Outrage By Suggesting Motherhood Impacts Kemi Badenoch's Ability To Lead

NEW: Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope says Kemi Badenoch is “preoccupied with her children” and “you can't spend all your time with your family at the same time as being leader of the opposition”.



He was speaking on this month's @itvmeridian The Last Word. @itvnewspolitics pic.twitter.com/1qUF9Do7A6 — Kit Bradshaw (@kitbradshaw) October 17, 2024

A Conservative MP has triggered backlash after claiming Kemi Badenoch should not lead the Tories because she has young children.

Badenoch is battling out against Robert Jenrick has in the race to replace Rishi Sunak at the helm of the party.

Both of the remaining candidates have three children each, but Sir Christopher Chope only took issue with Badenoch’s family life last night.

Speaking to ITV Meridian’s The Last Word, he said he was supporting Jenrick in the race.

He explained: “It’s a really demanding job and, much as I like Kemi, I think she is pre-occupied with her own children, quite understandably.”

The MP said Jenrick’s children “are a bit older” and noted that the leader of the opposition needs to have an “immense amount of time and energy”.

When challenged, he said he was “not at all” saying a woman should not be a leader of a political party if she has children.

Chope said: “I was one of Margaret Thatcher’s strongest and staunchest supporters.”

Thatcher had two children, and was the Tory PM in No.10 from 1979 until 1990.

He said: “You could argue that Margaret Thatcher’s family suffered as a result of the commitment and dedication she gave to leading our country.”

The MP for Christchurch also claimed he had heard from colleagues that “Kemi spends a lot of time with her family”.

He claimed it is a “perfectly fair point” amid backlash from the other women on the show – but it seemed plenty of people on social media disagreed with him completely.

I see we're reached the 'women be successful at work and have a family' stage of the Tory leadership cycle. For reference, both Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick have three children. Only one appears to be having their work ethic and ability questioned because of it. — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) October 17, 2024

2016: the Tory right tries to stop a woman from becoming leader on the basis she doesn't have kids



2024: the Tory right tries to stop a woman from becoming leader on the basis she *does* have kids



🤷♂️https://t.co/vP3QHCKdFm — Henry Mance (@henrymance) October 17, 2024

So, we have the US Republicans saying Harris can’t lead because she doesn’t have children of her own, and this old Tory, saying Badenoch can’t lead because she DOES have children.



It’s *almost* like women can’t win. https://t.co/Q1Rp20mVqm — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) October 17, 2024

Astonishing comments from a Conservative MP about his party's leadership contest.

I have long fought for equal representation in public life. Unfortunately, views like this are still held by some and only serve to damage women's prospects. @5050Parliament @fawcettsociety https://t.co/D4LUhBvr8o — Alex Brewer MP 🔶 (@alexbrewer) October 17, 2024

Outrageous but predictable comments from Christopher Chope. The idea that women can’t hold positions with huge responsibility and still manage to be brilliant mums is antiquated, insulting and chauvinistic, to say the least. https://t.co/DPXK0qApoW — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) October 17, 2024

This attitude is why I'm always as loud and irreverent as possible when in parliament as women are still having to deal with verbal slurry like this.



Attitudes and views like this should NOT have any place in our politics or society. And why women are CONSTANTLY fighting for… https://t.co/imCXi40Fcq — Sorcha Eastwood MP (@SorchaEastwood) October 17, 2024

Tory leadership family discourse is back baby https://t.co/d5FoJhIpsY — James Heale (@JAHeale) October 17, 2024

What on earth https://t.co/iSjs5F1qAD — Finn White 🇵🇸🕊️ (@FinnWhiteGPEW) October 17, 2024

Members of the Conservative Party have until October 31 to cast their votes.

The new leader will be announced on November 2, almost four months after Sunak decided he would be stepping down.