The official Conservative Party account on X has published a bizarre post that claims Britain is “the second most powerful country in the world”.

The Tories called on “doomsters” to stop “talking down our country”, and included a montage of Rishi Sunak with images of The King and the England football team, among others, in an apparent effort to stir up some patriotism.

The post says: “Don’t let the doomsters and the naysayers trick you into talking down our country. The UK is as strong as ever”, with the image emblazoned with the words “Britain is the second most powerful country in the world”.

The claim is based on Brand Finance’s 2024 Global Soft Power Index, which was written up by The Express as “Huge Brexit Britain victory as UK is world’s second most powerful country”.

People were quick to pick holes in the message, from the Tories doing their best to talk down London and Birmingham in recent mayoral campaign ads, to where a container ship included was actually made, and the English-focus in an apparently UK-wide proclamation.

Here’s just some of the reaction ...

'Don't talk down our country', says the party which recently published a video portraying its capital city as a fallen, crime-ridden hellhole, in which it's no longer safe to leave your home pic.twitter.com/8WjwwR18f2 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 4, 2024

who are we going to send to tell China we are the second most powerful country in the world, let's send ben shepherd from gmtv — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) April 4, 2024

God I would hate to know how long it takes to get a doctor's appointment in the third most powerful country in the world https://t.co/DdKmVbEK52 — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) April 4, 2024

The MSC Zoe was built in South Korea. The England football team are great but so are the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Ireland. That dodgy looking bloke with stubble peering into a vintage movie camera? Did a trainee design this? https://t.co/IW4o2ZLV3l — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) April 4, 2024

I was joking about the ship but it was actually built by Daewoo in South Korea and is currently under the Panama flag pic.twitter.com/Hx9QlVy4gS — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) April 4, 2024

Two unelected heads of state, a Canadian owned car, some fifty year old jets, a football team that's never won anything, and a Swiss container ship. 👍 — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 4, 2024

The UK is as strong as ever pic.twitter.com/Bf1bh4rIX4 — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) April 4, 2024