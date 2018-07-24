JEFF PACHOUD via Getty Images The pack of riders waits for the stage to resume, after tear gas was used during a farmers' protest who attempted to block the 16th stage's route.

The Tour de France race has been halted after hay bales were thrown into cyclists’ path during the 16th stage of the competition.

The peloton was reportedly sprayed with a substance by police officers trying to deal with a protest by French farmers.

The race had to be halted 29km into the stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.