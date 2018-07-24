The Tour de France race has been halted after hay bales were thrown into cyclists’ path during the 16th stage of the competition.
The peloton was reportedly sprayed with a substance by police officers trying to deal with a protest by French farmers.
The race had to be halted 29km into the stage from Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon.
Cycling teams and French media said police used tear gas to disperse the protesters but it ended up blowing in the face of the riders, which led to the race being stopped.
The incident led to a number of riders having to wash their eyes out with water.
The BBC reports that every rider affected by the spray has recovered.
After the race had to be halted, it resumed 33km into the 218km stage.