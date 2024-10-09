Toyah Willcox Speaks Out Amid 'Confusion' Over Her Chris McCausland Comments

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones on It Takes Two BBC

Following her Strictly elimination over the weekend, Toyah and her professional partner Neil Jones made an appearance on Monday’s edition of companion show It Takes Two.

During the singer’s interview, host Fleur East asked if she had any “tips” for the remaining contestants, to which she responded: “If you don’t wanna do a dance-off, get rid of Chris!”

While Fleur was left visibly speechless, Toyah quickly added: “You’re all going to have to face a dance-off!”

Toyah’s comments left many viewers feeling a little perplexed, with some pondering if she was taking a swipe at her former competitor.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on the Strictly dance floor on week two BBC/Guy Levy

However, speaking out on X on Tuesday night, she wrote: “Just to clarify and to clear up any confusion that’s flying around, my good friend [Chris], is my favourite to win this year.”

Toyah added: “I think he is inspiring and brilliant, he has worked so hard and I wish him nothing but love!”

My good friend @chrismccausland, is my favourite to win this year, I think he is inspiring and brilliant, he has worked so hard and I wish him nothing but love! Toyah x — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) October 8, 2024

Earlier that day, Chris had already jumped to Toyah’s defence, claiming she “has been nothing but beautiful and supportive” towards him.

“What she said on [It] Takes Two was funny and an incredible bloody compliment,” the comedian added.

So far this series, Chris – who made history as the first ever blind celebrity to compete on Strictly – and his professional partner Dianne Buswell are off to a seriously strong start in the competition, finishing in the top half of the leaderboard every week.

The stand-up comic has also stolen the show with his one-liners on several occasions over the course of the series.