Comedian Chris McCausland Stole The Show During This Year's Strictly Launch With Epic GP Jibe

Chris McCausland as seen during the 2024 Strictly launch show BBC

Alright, we’re going to be honest, we may have had a few doubts about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up when they were first announced, particularly given the several controversies that were casting a long shadow over the current series.

However, having now got to know the cast properly in Saturday night’s launch show, we’re happy to be proven wrong.

Advertisement

While the annual pre-recorded launch is mainly intended to allow viewers to find out which celebrities and professional dancers have been coupled up for the series ahead, this year’s turned out to be the site of some pretty spot-on banter.

Our favourite moment of the lot had to be during Morning Live medical expert Dr Puna Krishan’s intro, during which she revealed she’d be keeping up her usual work as a GP while training for Strictly.

Comedian Chris McCausland couldn’t resist cutting in with a joke, when he declared: “can I just say, none of us can believe we’ve managed to get in the same room as a GP.”

Nothing thrills me more than Tess Daly having no idea how to diffuse a situation she was not prepared for <3 Chris is going to be a GREAT addition to the cast. #scd #strictly pic.twitter.com/U33kbzZqK3 — Ariadne Griffin 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) September 14, 2024

Advertisement

Chris on fire with the GP joke 😂 #Strictly — Elle Jay Gee (@ellejaygee1985) September 14, 2024

'None of us can believe we're in the same room as a GP'



CHRIS 🤣🤣 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/dIHsjgfc6u — Béi 💫 (@WriterofQueen) September 14, 2024

Good delivery!



Chris McCausland:

“None of us can believe that we’ve managed to get in the same room as a GP” 😂🤣



#Strictly pic.twitter.com/FdyuS8OMXT — Ben - тν ℓєgѕ 📺🪩 (@bejokex) September 14, 2024

The comic – who is blind – also had Claudia Winkleman cackling during his own interview, when she asked if it was true he had “absolutely no idea” what to expect from the show.

“Not a clue,” he confirmed. “I mean, there’s no point in listening to it, is there? Just listening to some people giving some scores about some songs?”

Advertisement

I love Chris!!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EkDJGK5wYa — 🪩 All things Strictly 🪩 (@StrictlySparks) September 14, 2024

Dear BBC,

Hear me out.

A sitcom starring these 4.

Ta #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Eb5lR0mYjM — Dylan 🐦 (@dylan6roberts) September 14, 2024

We have had so many comedians on Strictly over the years. But NONE LIKE CHRIS #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly https://t.co/i3ULn3cpmw — Kris-py Shredded Chicken (@kirv96) September 14, 2024

There was also plenty of banter when it came to Jamie Borthwick’s casting, after he already took home the Silver Star trophy during last year’s situation.

Advertisement

Jamie’s interview was interrupted by cries of “cheat!” from Wynne Evans, while Pete Wicks also took a pop at him during his chat with Claudia, remarking: “I’m never gonna be here again am I? Unless I’m Jamie.”