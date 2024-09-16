Comedian Chris McCausland Stole The Show During This Year's Strictly Launch With Epic GP Jibe

Alright, we’re going to be honest, we may have had a few doubts about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up when they were first announced, particularly given the several controversies that were casting a long shadow over the current series.
However, having now got to know the cast properly in Saturday night’s launch show, we’re happy to be proven wrong.
While the annual pre-recorded launch is mainly intended to allow viewers to find out which celebrities and professional dancers have been coupled up for the series ahead, this year’s turned out to be the site of some pretty spot-on banter.
Our favourite moment of the lot had to be during Morning Live medical expert Dr Puna Krishan’s intro, during which she revealed she’d be keeping up her usual work as a GP while training for Strictly.
Comedian Chris McCausland couldn’t resist cutting in with a joke, when he declared: “can I just say, none of us can believe we’ve managed to get in the same room as a GP.”
The comic – who is blind – also had Claudia Winkleman cackling during his own interview, when she asked if it was true he had “absolutely no idea” what to expect from the show.
“Not a clue,” he confirmed. “I mean, there’s no point in listening to it, is there? Just listening to some people giving some scores about some songs?”
There was also plenty of banter when it came to Jamie Borthwick’s casting, after he already took home the Silver Star trophy during last year’s situation.
Jamie’s interview was interrupted by cries of “cheat!” from Wynne Evans, while Pete Wicks also took a pop at him during his chat with Claudia, remarking: “I’m never gonna be here again am I? Unless I’m Jamie.”
All 15 of this year’s Strictly stars are now in training ahead of the first live show of the series, which will air on BBC One on Saturday night.