'Ridiculous': Craig Revel Horwood Addresses Rumours About Strictly's Future Amid Ongoing Drama

Craig Revel Horwood BBC/Ray Burmiston

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has dismissed calls for the show to be cancelled following a number of recent controversies.

Craig is currently gearing up for this year’s series of Strictly, which will be his 22nd as part of the judging panel.

In the last few months, the long-running BBC dance show has been dominating the headlines thanks to an internal investigation sparked by complaints made by a number of former contestants.

During a new interview with The Times, Craig was asked about the fact that “some have called for it to be cancelled”, a suggestion he branded “ridiculous”.

“It’s a wonderful show that’s in 61 countries,” he insisted, before noting that he “like everyone else” is eager to “know the results of the investigation”.

Craig went on to say he was “shocked” to read reports about certain allegations behind the scenes of Strictly, explaining: “At every rehearsal there is lighting and sound, a crew member, as well as the pro, celeb and a choreographer, so there’s a lot of people in those rooms. And they have windows too.”

“That’s why I can’t wait for the investigation because it could be all blown out of proportion or it could be… anything,” he added. “But we want the results sooner rather than later.”

The Strictly Come Dancing judging panel as of 2021 BBC/Ray Burmiston

Elsewhere in the interview, Craig said he welcomes new measures being introduced to the show aiming to protect both its celebrity contestants and their professional partners.

“All I can say is that, first, chaperones are a good idea. Second, thank goodness things have changed,” he said, referring to the harshness that has long existed in the world of dance.

Craig claimed last month that he was following the drama “like everybody else, through the press”, and was “just finding out” about the accusations.

“For us, it’s complete news. Every day that I read about something I think, ‘That can’t be right’, so I’ll wait and see what happens with the investigations, but certainly we have nothing to do with that,” he said.

Strictly will return to our screens next month, with the 15 contestants being unveiled earlier in the month.

The BBC previously detailed the new changes being implemented this time around, which are intended to “strengthen welfare and support” for all on-screen talent.