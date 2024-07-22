Craig Revel Horwood Opens Up About The Ongoing Strictly Come Dancing Drama

Craig Revel Horwood in the Strictly Come Dancing studio last year BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing staple Craig Revel Horwood has admitted he’s as “shocked” as anyone else at the media storm the show has found itself at the centre of in recent history.

The long-running BBC dance show is currently under investigation after complaints were made by a number of former celebrity contestants about their professional partners’ conduct behind the scenes.

During an interview with BBC Radio Wales over the weekend, Craig – who is gearing up for his 22nd series on the Strictly judging panel – said he was following the drama “like everybody else, through the press”, and was “just finding out” about the accusations.

“For me it’s a shock, and news to me, because the judges are never present at any of the teaching. We literally come in on a Saturday and just judge what we see before us,” he insisted.

Craig continued: “For us, it’s complete news. Every day that I read about something I think, ‘That can’t be right’, so I’ll wait and see what happens with the investigations, but certainly we have nothing to do with that.”

Craig will be back for his 22nd series of Strictly later this year BBC/Ray Burmiston

Asked about whether the investigation could affect the future of Strictly, Craig responded: “I don’t think so because it’s one of those shows that belongs in the people’s hearts that are at home who love dancing.

“There’s nothing better than seeing someone come from nothing and work hard and move up to being absolutely phenomenal.”

Earlier this year, the BBC began its investigation into Strictly after complaints were made by three of Giovanni Pernice’s former dance partners, including Amanda Abbington, with whom he was paired last year.

Giovanni – who will not be back on Strictly this year – has always denied the allegations made about him, telling fans: “Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

The BBC also issued a rare public statement alluding to the investigation back in May, which read: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process.

“If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.”

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint – that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about,” the statement added.