Artist Tracey Emin Reveals Her Cancer Is Now 'Gone'

Tracey Emin said her cancer has “gone” after her latest set of scans were all clear.

The artist was diagnosed with a “really rapid, really aggressive” bladder cancer early last year, having discovered a tumour while working on a painting of a malignant lump.

The 57-year-old – who is known for works such as her unmade bed and the tent Everyone I Have Ever Slept With – had surgery last summer, when many of her reproductive organs were removed.