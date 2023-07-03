Train Strikes Will Go On For 20 Years If They Have To, Union Boss Warns

Mick Whealan from ASLEF warned that strikes could go on for up to 20 years Getty/Sky News

A union chief has warned train drivers will continue to strike “until someone listens to us”, even if it takes 20 years.

It comes as 16 of the country’s 35 rail operators say its members won’t be working non-contractual overtime between Monday, July 3 and Friday, July 8, in a move which could bring disruption to the first week of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

The general secretary of ASLEF (Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen), Mick Whelan, told Sky News: “We’re going to take action until someone listens to us.”

“But it doesn’t look as though they’re going to,” host Kay Burley said. “Sounds like you’re whistling in the wind.”

Whelan replied: “If we have to whistle in the wind for five years, ten years, twenty years, to get someone to the table, this will be resolved at some point, and somebody will talk to us properly at some point.”

Reports claim there have been no negotiations between the union and the rail operators since the action was announced on June 19. Those striking are calling for fair pay at a time of high inflation and for the terms and conditions of their work to be maintained.

Whelan pointed out that strikes have already been ongoing for 14 months, and they’re not giving up.

He claimed: “This isn’t Mick Whelan saying he wants to go on strikes. This is members of our union saying they want a fair deal.”

Whelan also alleged he hasn’t seen the transport secretary Mark Harper since “before Christmas” and he hasn’t seen them rail minister since January 6.

“I can’t say I’m getting on better with people I haven’t seen in six months,” Whealan claimed, after Burley suggested strikers were getting on better with Harper compared to his predecessor.

While he acknowledged these strikes “can’t go on forever,” he also blamed the ongoing strikes on the government.

Whelan noted: “This is a Westminster problem, and it’s dogma rather than industrial.”

Host Kay Burley described 20 years’ worth of strikes as a “chilling” possibility when recalling his remarks during a later interview with the culture secretary, Lucy Frazer.

The cabinet minister replied: “What we’ve seen post-Covid is, of course, that people aren’t necessarily returning to journeys on trains.

“The government has, subsidised quite a lot of train journeys, and I think it’s quite important that we get those trains back up and running.”

When announcing this week’s strike action last month, Whelan said his union has “no alternative”, and that he have “continually come to the negotiating table in good faith” to resolve the dispute.

“Sadly, it is clear from the actions of both the train operating companies and the government that they do not want an end to the dispute,” ASLEF’s general secretary said.

“Their goals appear to be to continue industrial strife and to do down our industry.”

Rail Delivery Group responded, claiming the union “rejected a fair and affordable offer without putting it to their members” which would take average driver base salaries for a four-day week without overtime to near £65,000 by the end of the year.