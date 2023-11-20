This Trans Day Of Remembrance, We Should Reckon With The UK's Increasingly Hostile Political Climate

Luan Morris Luan Morris's artwork

Trigger warning: This article refers to suicide and self-harm as well as transphobia.

Trans Day of Remembrance, November 20, gives the trans community and allies a day to hold space for grief and loss, and a chance to remember all the trans lives lost both this year, and all previous years.

But, it is also a harrowing reminder of the climate trans people continue to face in the UK today.

Alice Litman, 20, took her own life in May 2022 after a long struggle with her mental health. She was on the waiting list for gender-affirming care for more than three years. Alice’s family describe her as a “bold and brave” young woman, who had a natural ability to make other people feel comfortable and welcome.

Just after Trans Day of Remembrance last year, the world lost Finn Hall, 16, to suicide. Finn was an active member of his community and spent his time volunteering. His aunt described him as “a really kind and caring person, he always liked to make people smile”.

These are only some of the names we know, mainly the names of trans people with supportive families who have come forward to tell their loved one’s story.

Each one of them should still be here today. Finn should still be volunteering in his community, Corei should be getting excited for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary special, and Alice should still be dancing.

Suicide rates for trans youth continues to skyrocket each year and this isn’t happening in a vacuum.

Social media adds another dimension to the difficulties the trans community face, due to transphobic users and trolls. Corei’s grieving mother was subjected to transphobic hate and trolling after sharing the news of Corei’s passing.

Meanwhile, the Home Office acknowledges that politicians’ regular discussion of trans rights may have accelerated the 11% increase in hate crimes recorded over the last year.

At the Conservative Party conference last month, prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

"We shouldn't get bullied" into believing that "people can be any sex they want to be"



"A man is a man, and a woman is a woman, that's just common sense," PM Rishi Sunak says



Follow live https://t.co/mzLat7SSy5 pic.twitter.com/E37vMX7wJM — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 4, 2023

Away from Westminster, the Conservative shadow minister for education in Wales – Laura Ann Jones – has criticised the Welsh government by claiming it is “attempting to push gender ideology in any way they can.”

Perhaps it is no surprise then that Transgender Europe has downgraded the UK from the most progressive country for trans rights in 2013 – out of 49 countries – to 21st place to 2023.

Others think the reality of being trans in the UK is actually worse than stats show.

Galop, an LGBTQ+ charity supporting victims of abuse and violence, released a statement suggesting the 11% rise in transphobic hate crimes recorded by the home office is likely an underestimate. They said: “The government’s own research showing that over 90% of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes go unreported.”

That suggests official data used to make and justify legislation is not representing one of the most marginalised communities in 2023 – all while the LGBTQ+ community is still not receiving support and many are left feeling isolated.

Young people are trapped on a five to seven-year waiting list for a first appointment at a gender service which is not operating.

If a young person is referred to GIDS at 14 years old, they must battle with the prospect of not seeing a professional until they’re over 18, at which point they’ve aged out and must join the adult waiting list which is even longer.

As of September 2023, the UK’s oldest and largest gender identity clinic for adults is currently offering first appointments to people who were referred in September 2018.

As the inquest into Alice’s death noted: “If you were referred today, you’d actually be waiting for over 20 years for a first appointment.”

For young people who need puberty blockers, a reversible medication which pauses the effects of the wrong puberty, there is an added distress. Prolonged waiting times mean there is little chance of them being prescribed puberty blockers in time to block puberty – and the UK is in the process of making access even harder by requiring young people to join a research protocol in order to access these blockers into adulthood.

This is a scary, frustrating, anxiety inducing and hopeless position to put vulnerable young people in. The mental impact festers and builds in intensity year on year.

Mental health issues disproportionately affect trans young people, meaning they are at an increased risk of self-harm, that is before you consider the wider context and the additional stress that places on their lives.

The failure of care towards trans young people leads to a devastatingly higher rate of suicide compared to their cisgender peers.

And despite the pain and loss the trans community faces year on year, the government turns a blind eye.

The government does not hold data on trans deaths by murder or suicide. In failing to accurately record trans’ deaths and track the data that would expose the depth of this issue – the government does not appear to be take responsibility or accountability for not applying measures that would tangibly improve trans young people’s lives.

The landscape is hostile but standing up for trans people’s rights is more important now than ever. So, this Trans Day of Remembrance Day, it’s important to hold space to those whom we have already lost, and use our voices, communities and resources to campaign for the lives we deserve, as we don’t want to lose anymore.

Help and support:

The Gender Trust supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838

supports anyone affected by gender identity | 01527 894 838 Mermaids offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819

offers information, support, friendship and shared experiences for young people with gender identity issues | 0208 1234819 LGBT Youth Scotland is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370

is the largest youth and community-based organisation for LGBT people in Scotland. Text 07786 202 370 Gires provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554

provides information for trans people, their families and professionals who care for them | 01372 801554 Depend provides support, advice and information for anyone who knows, or is related to, a transsexual person in the UK