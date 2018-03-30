The Trans Rights Movement Is Done Waiting

On 31 March activists will be celebrating International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day for everyone to show support with trans people and activists. Spearheaded by campaign groups like the US-based Trans Student Education Resources, this year’s theme is about how trans people are not just surviving in a climate of transphobia, but also about how they are thriving and making change possible.

While there are hundreds of themed days marking important issues competing for our attention, the importance of Transgender Day of Visibility cannot be overstated. We know that transgender people face disproportionate levels of bullying, violence and discrimination. In the UK alone, more than a third of trans people have reported hate crimes against them in 2017.

This is why visibility of transgender people and their stories is so important, and thankfully, it’s starting to happen. As actress Laverne Cox told TIME magazine, “We are in a place now where more and more trans people want to come forward and say, ‘This is who I am.’”

This change is happening thanks to the tireless activism of transgender campaigners who have refused to be marginalised and have their voices silenced. As a result, in recent years countries across Europe have started to understand that their approach to gender is problematic and based on stereotypes. A person may not necessarily identify with the gender they were assigned at birth, or the gender binary of male or female either – and they certainly don’t need to undergo any kind of medical or psychiatric treatment to validate their identities. The current approach is having extremely damaging consequences on the health and wellbeing of transgender people.

In a number of countries across Europe, one of the key changes that activists have focused their efforts on includes achieving legal gender recognition – essentially for trans people to be able to have their real gender recognised by the State and reflected in their identity papers. In many countries, even where there is a process for people to have their gender legally recognised, it is often degrading and requires people to have a psychiatric assessment to say that they have a ‘mental disorder’ and undergo irreversible sterilisation. This is simply outrageous; the state has no right to police people’s bodies and identities.