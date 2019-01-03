Senior Tory Maria Miller Says Transgender Issues 'Mishandled' By Government

Ministers are failing the LGBT community by ignoring calls to boost basic healthcare access for trans people, a senior Tory MP has said.

Maria Miller, chair of the Commons’ women and equalities committee, said the government had narrowly focused on proposed legal reforms to self-ID while trans people were left struggling to access vital health checks such as smear tests.

Proposals to update the Gender Recognition Act (GRA), which could allow trans people to legally self-declare their gender, have sparked controversy.

But Miller, a former cabinet minister, said the GRA consultation had “eclipsed” a call by her committee three years ago to improve public services for trans people.

“Many trans people simply don’t have access to the basic healthcare that the rest of us take for granted - things like cervical smears are often things that trans men are not able to access,” she said.

″(The provision of services) seems to have somewhat been eclipsed by an announcement by the government on the GRA - that was one of our recommendations, but only one of 33.”

Miller said the focus on the legislation was “wrongheaded”, instead arguing for provision of services to be given greater attention.

She said: “There has been very little headway made on that and indeed even on the area the government has announced its interest - the GRA - there has been very little concrete proposals put forward over the last three years, and I think that has left a vacuum which has been unhelpful.”