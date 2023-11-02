Travis Kelce CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

Travis Kelce is seemingly flattered that “so many people” dressed up as him and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, this Halloween.

On Wednesday’s episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player gushed about the spooky holiday being a “Kelce Halloween” this year.

Advertisement

During the episode, the Kelce brothers showed off their top picks from fan-submitted Halloween costumes and dished out their reactions. Many of the costumes mimicked the siblings duo, as well as pop star Taylor and their mum, Donna.

But one particular couple’s costume seemed to stand out after earning a boisterous reaction from Travis and Jason.

The couple’s costume, which was uploaded on TikTok by user @jaxwritessongs, featured a man dressed as Taylor and a woman wearing an oversized map. The man took his commitment to channeling the pop star to the next level by pulling the look together with a blond wig, red lipstick and a silver sequined bodysuit draped in fringe.

travis and jason reacting to a viral tik tok of people dressed up as him and taylor for halloween! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/b8uZFoyt8I — 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 ♡ (@tayvisnation) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

The couple’s costume appeared to be a friendly dig at a joke Travis made last month about Taylor putting him “on the map” after they started dating.

It could have also been a nod to the hilarious TikTok trend where Swifties pranked football fans by claiming that the Bad Blood crooner rescued the Chiefs player from obscurity.

“Oh my fucking goodness,” Travis said while he and his big brother marveled at the video.

“Woah, I did not expect that,” Jason replied with a laugh. “That was great. That was so good.”

Travis co-signed his excitement over the getup, adding: “She put me on the map … She put me on the map, right there.”

With Travis’ and Taylor’s budding relationship holding the internet in a chokehold, it’s no surprise that the “Traylor” costumes were rampant this year.

From Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressing up as the new couple on Live With Kelly and Mark to the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie rocking a sparkly Taylor Swift-inspired bodysuit, plenty of celebrities and fans jumped on the bandwagon this year with their best impersonations of the viral couple.

Advertisement

Social media users first began buzzing about the pair’s romance back in September after Page Six reported that Taylor and the two-time Super Bowl champ had been “quietly hanging out” for weeks.