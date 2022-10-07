Trevor Noah Has Some Thoughts About House Of The Dragon Fans’ Major Gripe With New Episode

Talk show host Trevor Noah is officially a member of “Team Make TV People Can Actually Watch.”

The Game Of Thrones prequel’s seventh episode, which debuted on Sunday, received a huge amount of backlash over complaints that many scenes were too dark to actually see.

In response to the complaints, one of HBO’s social media accounts publicly defended the extremely low-lit episode by calling it “an intentional creative decision.”

But Trevor wasn’t having it.

Trevor Noah pinpoints a major problem with “House of the Dragon.” Screenshot “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”/YouTube

“I’m not Steven Spielberg or Barry Jenkins. I haven’t directed anything,” he told viewers. “But in my opinion, if your intentional creative decision is that people can’t see the TV show that you’re making, then you’re making a podcast, all right?”

The comedian then noted that making shows too visually dark for viewers to see seems like something of a trend in TV as of late, and attempted to understand why the people making these series have landed on this “intentional creative decision”.

He then wondered aloud if the idea was to give a show a “grittier” vibe or make it “feel like a movie”.

Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy in House Of The Dragon HBO

“Or maybe they figure if they make it dark enough then we can’t complain about the cast not being diverse,” Trevor joked, presumably in reference to Game Of Thrones’ almost entirely white cast.