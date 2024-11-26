Trump Aide Reportedly Wrote Him Adoring Letters: ‘You Are All That Matters To Me’

Natalie Harp and Donald Trump. Left: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press; Right: Allison Robbert/Pool/Associated Press

Natalie Harp, a former anchor at the conservative One America News Network who frequently supported President-elect Donald Trump on air in his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, will reportedly have a huge role in his upcoming administration.

Harp reportedly left her job to join Trump’s staff in 2022 and has managed much of his social media presence and formal correspondence. Dubbed the “human printer,” she feeds him positive media coverage, and conspiracy theories — and even wrote him several adoring letters.

“You are all that matters to me,” wrote Harp in one of the letters viewed by the Times, whose authenticity was confirmed by two people with direct knowledge of them.

“I don’t ever want to let you down,” she wrote, thanking Trump for being her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

Harp reportedly told Trump in another letter that she yearned to return to “that synergy” they used to have, where “we’d talk about everything and nothing,” and added: “I want to bring you joy, to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk ‘work.’”

People close to Trump, whose senior aides reportedly feel overshadowed by Harp, told the Times he calls her “sweetie” and treats her like a daughter, particularly after she stood by him during political exile for contesting the 2020 election against President Joe Biden.

Harp has not only arranged interviews for Trump without his press team knowing but shares conspiracy theories disseminated online with him — and once reportedly ran after his cart as he golfed in Scotland to read positive social media posts about him aloud.

From left: Trump and Harp, pictured speaking at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

According to The New York Times, Trump also had her type up his Truth Social screed in May against E. Jean Carroll, whom he was found liable of sexually abusing, at Mar-a-Lago. Spokesman Steven Cheung told the Times Harp is “trusted and valued,” but not every staffer agrees.

While his former White House physician Representative Ronny Jackson (Republican, Texas) said Harp’s “bubbly, outgoing attitude” makes Trump happy, senior aides are reportedly frustrated with the lack of quality control of information she brings him, sources told the publication.