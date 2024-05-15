'Really Embarrassing': Trump And Pals Mocked Over Cringeworthy New Money Plea

Donald Trump and his allies are being mocked on social media over an awkward new fundraising video filmed at the courthouse where he is on trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
The video features three members of the former president’s family: Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, who is also co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Two Republican members of the House from Florida, Byron Donalds and Cory Mills, also appear, as does former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
The group trades lines, urging viewers to “stand with” Trump during his trial ― and the best way to do that, naturally, is to send the billionaire candidate some cash.
Trump appears first behind them, with his attorney, then off to the side where he gives a thumbs-up to the pitch:
The former president’s critics fired back on X: