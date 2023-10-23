Trump Asked Melania To Don A Bikini For His Buddies, Insider Claims

LOADING ERROR LOADING

No one can say Donald Trump has a reputation for respecting women, but now an account from a former Trump insider appears to reveal the true depth of his creepiness.

Not even his wife, Melania Trump, was spared from his lechy comments, according to recordings of Australian businessman Anthony Pratt obtained by “60 Minutes Australia.”

Once a major Trump donor, Pratt has since been interviewed by investigators with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office, per reports from The New York Times. He is listed as a potential witness when Trump goes to trial for mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

In the audio, which was recorded without the billionaire paper-and-packaging exec’s knowledge, and made sometime during Trump’s time as president, Pratt described a time Trump asked his third wife to wear a bikini around Mar-a-Lago to make other men jealous.

Pratt, who ingratiated himself with the Trump world as a high-paying member of the Palm Beach, Florida, country club, remembers the president, 77, asking the then-First Lady, 53, to saunter around the pool in her swimsuit “so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing.”

In the recordings, Pratt said the Slovenian model bit back by telling her husband, “I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini.”

A Trump spokesperson forcefully denied Pratt’s account to the Times, telling the paper the information came from “sources which totally lack proper context and relevant information.”

This comes after a similarly sleazy Trump story that emerged in excerpts of Senator Mitt Romney’s forthcoming biography by journalist McKay Coppins, published by Rolling Stone last week.

In the book, Coppins says Romney remembered the politician making a crude comment about his wife to his son, Josh Romney, telling him, “When I drop her, the phone is gonna ring off the hook. Every guy in New York wants to go out with her.”

Earlier this year the former president was found liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, who he claims lied about being sexually assaulted by Trump in the mid-’90s.

Eighteen other women have also accused him of sexual misconduct, and Trump was infamously captured talking about groping women without their consent in the 2016 “Access Hollywood” tapes.