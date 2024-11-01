Trump Attacks 'War Hawk' Liz Cheney With Gun-Filled Fantasy: 'Trained On Her Face'

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump via Associated Press

Donald Trump attacked Liz Cheney for being a “radical war hawk” on Thursday before imagining a violent scene where the former Republican representative had guns aimed at her.

“Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK? Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face,” said the Republican nominee, who dropped by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s tour stop in Glendale, Arizona.

He added, “You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘Aw, gee will, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.’”

Trump has previously used his “war hawk” attack on Liz Cheney who — like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney — has endorsed Kamala Harris ahead of the election.

Trump on Liz Cheney: "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face." pic.twitter.com/Mtx1fbLtwE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2024

His comments arrived after he referred to his full pardon of I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the ex-chief of staff of Dick Cheney who in 2007 was convicted on felony charges of perjury and obstruction of justice related to a CIA leak scandal.

On Thursday, Trump claimed that Dick Cheney once called him to describe the 2018 pardon of Libby as “one of the nicest things I’ve seen done in politics.”

“And I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb,” said Trump, who has reportedly made over 100 public threats to his perceived foes.

The former president has recently evoked violent imagery while discussing his allies, as well.