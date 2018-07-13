Donald Trump Calls His Theresa May Brexit Criticism 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump on Friday attempted to clean up his criticism of Theresa May and her Brexit negotiations by blaming “fake news.”

“It didn’t put what I said about the Prime Minister,” Trump said during a news conference with May, referring to an interview he gave to The Sun newspaper. “It’s called fake news.”

The paper is owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who also owns the Trump-friendly US outlet Fox News.

Although Trump had said earlier that May’s policies might kill US-British trade deals, he suggested on Friday that he would accept whatever deal as long as “we can trade together”.

“I think she’s doing a tremendous job,” Trump said of May, insisting that he’d said “tremendous things” about her.

It is understood the paper has a full recording of the 28-minute interview.

In his opening remarks, he also turned to May and told her that “whatever you’re gonna do, it’s OK with us,” backpedaling on earlier remarks slamming her.

HuffPost UK has contacted The Sun for comment.

