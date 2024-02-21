Trump Compares Himself To The Late Putin Critic Alexei Navalny

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former US President Donald Trump is back with another outlandish claim.

Following a New York judge’s ruling in Trump’s fraud trial, which, in part, requires him to pay $355 million (£281 million) in fines, the former president effectively compared himself to Alexei Navalny, the late critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a town hall with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Trump, who has previously praised Putin, argued that he is a victim of political persecution through his remarks on Navalny. Trump is currently in the middle of several notable legal troubles — two of which involve his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

“And it’s a horrible thing, but it’s happening in our country, too,” Trump said, adding that the country is “turning into a communist country in many ways.”

“It is a form of Navalny,” Trump added. “It is a form of communism, of fascism.”

Navalny’s death is noteworthy because he fearlessly opposed Putin and the Kremlin. He died while in custody at a Russian penal colony, known as “Polar Wolf,” last week, and hundreds of people have been detained in protest since then.

Trump on his Civil Fraud Fine: It’s a form of Navalny pic.twitter.com/0tQMea3Jci — Acyn (@Acyn) February 21, 2024

After Navalny’s death, Trump posted his thoughts online while leaving out the claim from the critic’s allies that Putin may have played a role in Navalny’s death.

Republican strategist Alice Stewart called his response “stupid” and “self-serving.”

At least one other notable public figure has compared Trump and Navalny. Former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin drew ire for doing so on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday.