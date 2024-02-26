New Website Tracks Just How Much Money Donald Trump Owes

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump owes a lot of money currently, and a new website will help him and the rest of us keep track of the growing interest on his debts.

Donald Trump’s Debt: Live Counter is keeping a running total on how much Trump owes to New York after losing a civil fraud trial that showed he lied about his wealth.

The initial verdict ruled that Trump owed $355 million in penalties, but the total is now close to $454 million due to interest. Although he is appealing the ruling, the interest on the debt will continue to accrue at a rate of $112,000 a day until Trump pays up or the amount is changed.

According to the live counter, the former president now owes nearly $465 million as of Monday afternoon.

The website is the brainchild of Pennsylvania-based Democratic strategist Johnny Palmadessa. It also includes a Trump quiz and a chatbot that allows visitors to ask Trump questions that he’ll refuse to answer.

Palmadessa announced the new website in a Threads post on Sunday, writing, “It is the only website actively being monitored by an accountant to ensure accuracy.”

HuffPost reached out to Palmadessa for further comment, but he did not immediately respond.

Palmadessa isn’t the only person keeping a running total of Trump’s debt load.