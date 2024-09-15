Trump Declares Hatred For Taylor Swift After Harris Endorsement

Former President Donald Trump spent his Sunday morning on social media blasting those supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president in November ― including pop superstar Taylor Swift.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the Republican candidate posted on his Truth Social platform, immediately after another post where he calls “rich, job creating people” who support Harris “STUPID.”

Swift, who was once known for avoiding public talk about politics, announced her much-anticipated endorsement of Harris just minutes after ABC News’ presidential debate ended on Tuesday night.

The endorsement came in the form of an Instagram post featuring the 14-time Grammy Award winner with one of her cats ― a nod to Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vance, who received widespread backlash after trying to belittle Democratic women who have kids as “childless cat ladies.”

In her massively influential endorsement of the Democratic ticket, the singer said Harris “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift continued, adding that she was “heartened and impressed” that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was chosen to be the candidate’s running mate because she said he has been “standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swift’s Democratic endorsement was partly in response to Trump sharing AI-generated images of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts. The singer’s

