Trump Did A Weird Thing With His Mouth And You'll Never Un-See It

Donald Trump was frothing mad in a new video as he urged his supporters to vote in any way they can ― including by mail, a form of voting the former president has repeatedly attacked as corrupt.
But what stood out to some critics was the literal froth ― along with some spit ― appearing around his mouth as he spoke.
Advertisement
PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, caught two of the moments and shared them on social media.
First, they caught a bit of split flying from the former president’s lips:
And next, they shared footage of something unusual going on at his mouth, with foam, froth and/or spit appearing as he spoke.
Advertisement
Trump’s critics were more than a little freaked out by the foamy image:
Advertisement