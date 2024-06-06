Trump Did A Weird Thing With His Mouth And You'll Never Un-See It

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump was frothing mad in a new video as he urged his supporters to vote in any way they can ― including by mail, a form of voting the former president has repeatedly attacked as corrupt.

But what stood out to some critics was the literal froth ― along with some spit ― appearing around his mouth as he spoke.

PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing media, caught two of the moments and shared them on social media.

First, they caught a bit of split flying from the former president’s lips:

Trump spitting while telling his followers to vote for him. Instead of reshooting the video, his campaign just ran with it. pic.twitter.com/p7HOKHtwNR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024

And next, they shared footage of something unusual going on at his mouth, with foam, froth and/or spit appearing as he spoke.

Trump also struggled with foamy saliva during his video. Trump just plowed through it. His campaign chose not to reshoot the video.



Foamy saliva can be a sign of health issues. pic.twitter.com/ruErU0631m — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024

Trump’s critics were more than a little freaked out by the foamy image:

I like presidents without rabies. https://t.co/geG2v0kb0G — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) June 6, 2024

Why is Trump foaming at the mouth? pic.twitter.com/NAeimVuQfR — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 5, 2024

This is the stuff of nightmares — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) June 6, 2024

Yikes — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 6, 2024

Dark Brandon should demand that both candidates must take a rabies test before the debate https://t.co/WiGUVYSPci — The Notorious ROY G BIV (@robwoodyard1) June 6, 2024

Trump literally foaming at the mouth like a maniac during his nonsensical rants…

🤢

pic.twitter.com/Z71ig4yeOC — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) June 6, 2024

🤣🤮 Why would they use that take? https://t.co/Ep6R5q050z — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 5, 2024