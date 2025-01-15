PoliticsDonald Trumpus newsSocial Media

Trump Gets Ridiculed For 'External Revenue Service' Proposal

The president-elect's proposed new agency was mocked because it duplicates what's already being done by other government agencies.
David Moye
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
via Associated Press

Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media on Tuesday after proposing a new government agency to do a job that is already being done by another agency.

In a post on his Truth Social media platform, the president-elect announced plans to create an agency called the External Revenue Service that would collect tariffs and other revenue from foreign nations.

“We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying,” Trump said in his post.

He compared the proposed agency to the Internal Revenue Service, which collects taxes from US citizens and businesses.

The Associated Press notes that an act of Congress is required to create a federal agency.

But there’s another issue: The proposed duties of the “ERS” ― collecting duties and revenue from other nations ― are already handled by the Commerce Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement that the proposed ERS was both “silly rebranding” and ”a multi-trillion-dollar tax hike on American families and small businesses to pay for another round of tax handouts to the rich.”

Trump’s plan ― and his apparent lack of knowledge about the government he was elected to run ― was also heavily ridiculed on social media.

Donald Trump proposed creating an "External Revenue Service" to collect tariffs, unaware that the U.S. Customs Service, now CBP, has handled this since 1789.1/2

tomwellborn3 (@tomwellborn3.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T17:38:35.000Z

Today I am announcing that I will create THE DEPARTMENT OF STOVE TOUCHING

Joey Politano🏳️🌈 (@josephpolitano.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T16:56:19.714Z

We’ll hear something like, “IRS agents came to me with tears in their eyes. Sir, why is there no External Revenue Service?”

John Bee (@johnbalash.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T17:22:16.397Z

Poor DonOld had it all set up to rip off America using his newly minted “External Revenue Service” only to find out America already has a system in place to protect itself! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Gonna have to find a new way to skim those tariffs asshole!! www.rawstory.com/trump-267082...

KittyKatGirl😻🙏💞🐞 (@mary1kathy.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T17:56:49.023Z

This isn’t the first agency Trump has proposed.

During his first administration, he created the Space Force, a branch of the military devoted to fighting interplanetary wars.

