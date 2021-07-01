Trump Jeered After Resurrecting His Weirdest 2020 Campaign Boast

Donald Trump has once again boasted of his ability to pass a test meant to detect dementia, resurrecting the famous “person... woman... man... camera... TV” moment of the 2020 campaign. The former president brought it up on Wednesday when he was with Texas Governor Greg Abbott:﻿

Person Woman Man Camera TV: It's 2021, and Trump is still bragging about that easy cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/o2EenwQmUy — The Recount (@therecount) June 30, 2021

Then, it came up again later in the day during an interview with Abbott conducted by Fox News host and Trump superfan Sean Hannity:

And we’re back to talking about the cognitive test pic.twitter.com/uuQg9wDRwN — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2021

Last year, Trump bragged that doctors found it “amazing” that he had passed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a test that is supposed to be easy, as it is not a measure of intelligence but rather a way to look for signs of cognitive impairment. It became one of the most memorable memes of the campaign trail, and not in a good way for Trump. So, his critics were puzzled about his decision to keep harping on it almost a year later:

You get 6 points if you can correctly identify the date and the city in which the test is taking place. Congratulations Mr. President. https://t.co/eL3BX0xLQ3 — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) July 1, 2021

The dude is doing the "person, woman, man, camera, TV" bit again. Holy hell. https://t.co/eYoNl40xHU — WernerKlopek (@DrWernerKlopek) July 1, 2021

Normal people brag about acing their calculus final exam, not a cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/8Dm1Xy74NT — Andy “Two Spaces” Smith (@butterwise) June 30, 2021

You own this Republicans. https://t.co/CcaSQa7JfA — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 30, 2021

Trump is bragging again today about “acing” his screening exam for severe dementia. We have just 5 words for him: Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 30, 2021

this is like the 70-year-old guy who won't stop reminiscing about winning the big game in high school, only way, way dumber https://t.co/slFeJgbw5n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2021

It’s shocking that he passed, actually. He’s cheated on every other test he’s ever taken. https://t.co/dyGL8Pq9aZ — KD 📚🌎🉑🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) June 30, 2021