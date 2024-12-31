E. Jean Carroll departs Manhattan federal appeals court following arguments in a judgment appeal brought by former President Donald Trump in September. LEONARDO MUNOZ via Getty Images

A federal appeals court has upheld the $5 million verdict against President-elect Donald Trump in the sexual abuse and defamation case involving E. Jean Carroll.

The court ruled on Monday that Trump failed to demonstrate that the lower district court errored in several of its evidentiary rulings as he claimed in his appeal.

“Further, he has not carried his burden to show that any claimed error or combination of claimed errors affected his substantial rights as required to warrant a new trial,” the court stated.

A jury early last year found that Carroll was sexually abused by Trump at a Manhattan department store in 1996 and that he defamed her in statements made in 2022. She was awarded $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.