The former vice president for the Trump Organisation recalled her one-time boss once making a truly repulsive joke about Nazi war crimes while in the company of several Jewish executives.

On Sunday, Barbara Res told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi how she witnessed Donald Trump joke that a new hire from Germany “remembers the ovens” which were used at Nazi extermination camps during the Holocaust.

“He was bragging amongst executives about how great the guy was and he was a real gentleman and so neat and clean and then he looked at a couple of our executives who happen to be Jewish, and he said, ‘Watch out for this guy, he sort of remembers the ovens’ and then smiled,” revealed Res, who left the company in 1998.

“Everybody was shocked,” she said. “I cannot believe he said that. He was making a joke about the Nazi ovens and eating people.”

In the months leading up to election day, Trump has tried to shame Jewish Americans who plan to vote for President Joe Biden.

In March, he told his former deputy assistant to the president, Sebastian Gorka, that “any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion.”

“They hate everything about Israel,” he said of Democrats. “And they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.”

Not long after, a Biden spokesperson condemned his comments, saying the “only person who should be ashamed here is Donald Trump.”

“Trump is going to lose again this November because Americans are sick of his hateful resentment, personal attacks, and extreme agenda,” James Singer, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, said in a statement.