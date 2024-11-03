LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump took a detour during his speech in Wisconsin on Friday to joke about star Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo’s heritage as a Greek national with Nigerian parents.

“Who has more Greek in him? The Greek or me?” Trump asked the audience, which reacted with a smattering of applause.

Antetokounmpo, a Black centre who rose to fame in the NBA over the last decade as one of the sport’s greatest players of all time, earned the nickname “Greek Freak” on the court. He has, however, discussed how his background complicated his early years, as he was made to feel like he did not truly belong in either Nigerian or Greek culture, despite being born in Athens.

Three of Antetokounmpo’s brothers have also been drafted into the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks and scores against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 28. Brian Fluharty via Getty Images

In commenting on the player’s race and immigrant story, Trump evoked his mockery of opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, having repeatedly challenged her multiracial background as the child of Black and Indian parents.

It’s worth noting that Trump has no Greek ancestry. His family is of German and Scottish heritage.

He pivoted from complaining about the microphone he was given to use onstage to acknowledge that the venue, Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, is the home of the Bucks.

“Your team is very good,” Trump began. “I would say the Greek is a seriously good player, do you agree? And tell me, who has more Greek in him? The Greek or me? I think we have about the same, right?”

The same — that is to say, none.

Trump went on to praise Antetokounmpo as “maybe the best player in the NBA.”