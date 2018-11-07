At one stage, a Trump aide wrested the microphone from Acosta after the President labelled him “a rude, terrible person”.

During an extended, wide-ranging and - at times - baffling question-and-answer session, Trump had a fraught exchange with CNN Chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

The US President was defiant despite his Republican Party losing control of the House of Representatives, meaning an end to its one-party control of Washington.

Donald Trump has had another stand-up row with a reporter from US broadcaster CNN during an extraordinary news conference in the aftermath of the midterm elections.

Acosta asked if he “demonised immigrants” in the election campaign.

Trump answered: “I want them to come into the country but I want them to come in legally, you know they have to come in, Jim, through a process. I want people to come in, and we need the people.

“You know why we need the people, right? Because we have hundreds of companies moving in and we need the people.”

After several attempts by Acosta to challenge Trump on a controversial ‘racist’ pre-election advert, Trump said: “Honestly, I think you should let me run the country, you run CNN, and if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.”

As Acosta tried to sneak in more questions, Trump shut him down, saying “That’s enough” before gesturing to another reporter.

“That’s enough, that’s enough,” he continued, shooing Acosta away with his finger.

Acosta insisted: “Sir, if I may ask on the Russia investigation, are you concerned that you may have indictments - ”.

Trump replied: “I’m not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation because it’s a hoax. That’s enough, put down the mic,” Trump said, before stepping away from the podium momentarily.

He returned, adjusted his mic and said: “I’ll tell you what: CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person, you shouldn’t be working for CNN.”