Trump Reportedly Orders Military To Attack Iran Before Strikes Suddenly Called Off

President Donald Trump authorized US military strikes against Iran on Thursday, but officials abruptly pulled back from carrying them out just hours later, The New York Times reported.

US military assets, including planes and ships, were in position during the early stages of the strike, ready to target several Iranian assets, the Times, citing senior administration officials, said. But those plans were called off before any missiles were fired. ABC News later corroborated the reports.

The newspaper noted that it’s unclear if the scaling back of the plans reflected a change in opinion by the president or if there was a shift in strategy that necessitated they be delayed. It’s also unclear if they will go forward in the future.

HuffPost has reached out to the White House for comment.

Any initial approval of military action by Trump would reflect a significant uptick in tensions between Washington and Tehran. US intelligence officials had reportedly been engaged in a heated debate over how to respond to a series of aggressive measures that have led to sky-high tensions between the two countries.

On Thursday, Iran shot down an unmanned American spy drone that was flying over the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian government said the aircraft had flown into the country’s airspace, although Trump said the drone was “clearly” in international waters.

“We have it all documented,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “It’s documented scientifically, not just words.”

The president later said Iran had made “a very big mistake” in shooting down the drone.