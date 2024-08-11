Trump Reportedly Refers To Harris As A 'Bitch' In Private

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “bitch” in private, according to a Saturday report in The New York Times.

For the story, headlined “Inside the Worst Three Weeks of Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign,” the Times spoke to more than a dozen people close to the Republican, describing his deteriorating 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump has recently complained about Harris, who has had huge rallies and record-breaking donations since replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for president.

Mr. Trump has often been in a foul mood the past few weeks. He has ranted about Ms. Harris. He has called her “nasty,” on “Fox & Friends,” and a “bitch,” repeatedly, in private, according to two people who heard the remark on different occasions.

Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson, said in the Times story, “That is not language President Trump has used to describe Kamala, and it’s not how the campaign would characterise her.”

This comes after Trump, in an interview at a National Association of Black Journalists event in Chicago last month, questioned Harris’ race.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black,” Trump said at the time. “And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.

At an Aug. 2 meeting with worried donors, Trump defended questioning Harris’ race, according to the Times report.

“I think I was right,” Trump reportedly said. He added: “I am who I am.”