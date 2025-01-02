Trump Responds To Claim Biden Would've Beat Him If He Stayed In The Race

President Joe Biden reportedly believes he would’ve defeated Donald Trump if he didn’t drop out of the race after a disastrous debate performance over the summer.
Trump, naturally, disagrees.
“Well, he was way behind, he would’ve really, I assume, not had a chance,” the president-elect told reporters at a Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party when asked about the report.
“I wish him well,” Trump added. “He had a chance to do it in the debate, and that didn’t work out too well for him. That was, I guess, the reason that really led to his downfall.”
Biden’s approval ratings sagged through much of his presidency and he was behind Trump in a number of polls when the two met for what would turn out to be a fateful debate in June.
Biden did so poorly there were calls for him to abandon his reelection campaign.
He ultimately did so weeks later and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Washington Post reported over the weekend that Biden and some of his aides believe he would have won had he stayed in the race but admits he “screwed up” in the debate.